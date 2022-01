LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old for bringing a gun to school.

It happened on Thursday morning at Riverdale High School at 2600 Buckingham Road.

Investigators say a student informed a teacher about a video of another student on social media holding a gun.

They say the teacher called the school resource officer and a school administrator.

The sheriff says the officer located the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his car on campus.