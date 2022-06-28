Watch Now
Teacher suspended; accused of dragging and striking a student

Petition for termination says the incident was captured on camera at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 28, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher accused of dragging and striking a student at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts has been suspended without pay and benefits.

The petition for termination describes camera footage of teacher Ada Bromley allegedly dragging a student by the arm, picking up the student, and striking and pushing the child on the head in a hallway of the school on January 28, 2022.

The district says Bromley worked as a Lee County schools employee since 2006.

The School board voted to suspend instead of fire Bromley pending a hearing with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.

The board says they will follow whatever recommendation is handed down.

