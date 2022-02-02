Tasing officer takes the stand during day 2 of excessive force hearing in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tuesday, was day two of the excessive force hearing involving two Fort Myers police officers, with the jury hearing from officer Andrew Barlow, who fired his taser at Holley Jones, the Lehigh Acres man suing the two officers.

In court on Tuesday Jones’s lawyer got officer Barlow on the stand, he questioned the idea of why, if Jones was never placed under arrest, why the officer fired his taser?

Officer Barlow said in court that due to the call of service and the fact that Jones ran from officers after walking with them outside the 7-Eleven, is considered by officer Barlow to be evading which gave him the right to tase Jones.

The legal team representing officers Andrew Barlow and Christian Robles re-established in court today that the call for service included the description of a man believed to be under the influence.

The officer’s lawyers reminded the jury that yesterday, Holley Jones admitted to being high on marijuana and having 4.9 grams of Heroin which police tested and confirmed on scene.

The lawyer representing Holley Jones pushed back against that idea, saying police had no idea Jones had drugs in his pockets and he had the right to refuse to talk with them.

The trial is expected to wrap up later this week.

