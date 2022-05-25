Talking to kids about tough issues

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Parents who have to talk to their children about what they are hearing and seeing on the news can be a difficult task. Which raises the question of how big of a role mental health services should assist in this?

The elementary school shooting in Texas that took place Tuesday brings a lot of heartache and questions.

A Forensics professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, David Thomas says, "We have to provide mental health services."

More mental health services are something many people are pushing for after another mass shooting.

"Florida has got to invest in mental health, which is tough. they have no desire to do and never have," said Professor Thomas

According to a report from Mental Health of America, Florida is currently ranked 48th nationwide on access to mental health care. With nearly 650 thousand adults in Florida with mental illness and a little over 100 thousand youth suffering from depression, mental health service treatments are in high demand.

Amy Ston, Director of Partnership and Clinical Services with Valerie's house says, "We really need to break the stigma about getting mental health, and if we can do that, we may able to get the help that some of these children need."

Some say that mental health services could have helped prevent tragedies like the one that happened in Texas yesterday which left 19 kids dead, two teachers dead, and an aching community.

With such a tragedy as this, it will not be an easy discussion for parents to have with their children. However, specialists like Ston say that it is important to have the discussion.

"We have to be mindful of those conversations and what we are allowing to share in the details... It doesn't have to be graphic," said Ston

When it comes to online materials, monitor what they are reading and seeing, and most importantly ask them how they feel about what is going on.

Ston further shared, "They are unfortunately hearing misinformation…and we want to make sure that the information they hear and understand is correct."

Another useful tip Ston provided was that age plays a huge factor in what information you should share with your child.

"Reassure them there are people to help them," said Ston

