SWFL students win robotics world championship

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Southwest Florida students from Dunbar, Bonita Springs, and Fort Myers high schools just got back from a big robotics competition.

The team 'Java the Hutts' put everything on the line at the World Championship in Houston and came away with first place.

It is a true test of grit, teamwork, and brainpower.

The 15 hundred hours of team building it took to reach this mountain top.

This group of six is the first Southwest Florida team to reach the World Championship.

As they now put their robot to the test against 160 others.

But with the support they've received, they're not afraid of the product they've produced.

With the love and support, they've received so far this season, the team says they'll do what they can to bring home the gold.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology is a global robotics community with teams spread across 110 countries, with a primary focus on advancing STEM education.

