SWFL restaurant owners heading to Uvalde to help victims and community members

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owners of FK Your Diet in SWFL are on their way to Uvalde, Texas to give back to the community and victims the best way they know how, through love and food.

Doug and Amy Miller, know all about giving back. That’s the mission behind their chain of restaurants called FK Your Diet. The FK stands for Foster Kid. Doug was a foster kid and didn’t have a great experience but he did connect with some of his foster parents through food.

Now, the couple is heading to Uvalde with plans to help the community.

In a Facebook post they shared how they plan to do that.

"We are on our way to Uvalde to purchase gift cards from local restaurants to give to the victims of this horrible tragedy. When we called some of the local Uvalde restaurants, one of the restaurants said over half of their staff was personally affected. Our current plan is to buy $5000.00 in gift cards from these mom and pop restaurants and give them away. We will also volunteer our time to any restaurant that may need a cook, server, dish washer or whatever that may need,” they posted.

"We know by doing it this way 100 percent of our donation will go to help those families. We also know it's extremely tough on restaurants all over USA right now. We hope our support helps the victims and the restaurants."

They say they’ve been overwhelmed by the people in SWFL reaching out wanting to help with their mission.

If you want to help families in Uvalde they made some suggestions on how you can do that.

"There are many ways you can help contribute to this community. You can make a donation below for us to purchase gift cards to local restaurants. OR you can goggle restaurants in Uvlade and call them directly and purchase a gift card for them to give to a family that is hurting.”

There’s also a special section on their website where you can make a donation to Uvalde. 100% of the proceeds will go to the small community reeling from the school shooting that took place this week. 21 people, including 19 children were killed when police say a 18-year old gunman barricaded himself inside of a classroom at Robb Elementary School.

To learn more about Fk Your Diet and what they do for foster children in SWFL you click here.