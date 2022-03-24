SWFL Int'l sees better growth so far over 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority recorded better traffic through Southwest Florida International in February compared to the same time last year.

New figures released Thursday show 1.149 million passengers made their way through RSW in Feb., an increase of 58% compared with the same month in 2021.

The airport is currently seeing 55% more traffic year-to-date compared to 2021.

The top five airlines at RSW, as assessed by the port authority, are:

Delta (210,182 total passengers)

Southwest (198,162)

United (159,276)

American (141,073)

Spirit (132,475)

Southwest Florida International Airport had 10,032 aircraft operations, an increase of 27 percent compared to February 2021.

Page Field saw 13,194 operations, a 23 percent increase compared to February 2021.