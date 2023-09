LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is looking for two females, and a male after they stole several bottles of alcohol.

Crime Stoppers says the two women removed bottles of alcohol while the man distracted the employees.

The theft took place over the span of three to four visits at the Red Bones Liquor Store.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-78-TIPS.

