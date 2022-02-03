Watch
SWFL Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted for stealing truck and boat motor

SWFL Crime Stoppers
Stolen Truck
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:33:34-05

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police need help in finding a man wanted for burglary and theft.

Investigators say a suspect took a Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck along with a boat on Wednesday.

They recovered the boat a few miles down the road, but it was missing its motor.

If you have any information about this crime submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-780-8477.

