SWFL Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted for stealing truck and boat motor

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police need help in finding a man wanted for burglary and theft.
Investigators say a suspect took a Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck along with a boat on Wednesday.
They recovered the boat a few miles down the road, but it was missing its motor.
If you have any information about this crime submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-780-8477.
