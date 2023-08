LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is hosting a Pizza Hut fundraiser to help local law enforcement agencies fight against crime.

The event will be hosted on August 29, on Pine Island Road from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

By placing an order from Pizza Hut the nonprofit will receive 20% of all sales. You can participate by dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and pick-up.