LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of passing off fraudulent checks.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers one man is accused of depositing fraudulent checks in over thousands of dollars.

Crime Stoppers says the man has cashed the fraudulent checks at banks in Lee and Orange counties over the last month.

Crime Stoppers says if you can ID him call them at 1-800-780-TIPS.