LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunset Builders & Maintenance and Salty Papa’s Shrimp House are hosting a donation drive in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Donations will be accepted up until September 10 the drop-off location is 15271 McGregor Blvd, in Fort Myers.

Sunset Builders & Maintenance owner Marc Arnett says it's important to pay it forward and help out the communities who helped them during Hurricane Ian.