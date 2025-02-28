SWFL Ag Expo opens at aging Civic Center as county weighs future improvements

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Agricultural Expo, one of Lee County’s largest annual events, officially kicked off Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center. The event, formerly known as the Lee County Fair, has been a staple in the community for more than a century, attracting visitors from across Florida and beyond.

But despite its significance, residents have long voiced concerns about the condition of the venue, often referring to it as an "eyesore." The Civic Center, a once-prominent gathering space, has deteriorated over the years, raising questions about whether it still serves as a fitting location for such a major event.

Two years ago, the Lee County Board of Commissioners took over the property after previous management allowed it to fall into disrepair. Since then, officials have worked to make improvements, but some say progress has been slow.

For 101 years, the annual event has drawn crowds eager to enjoy carnival rides, sweet treats, livestock shows, and petting zoos. This year is no different—except for the new name. However, while the rebranding signals a fresh start, much of the Civic Center remains the same.

Cecil Pendergrass, Vice Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, acknowledges the venue’s condition but insists that improvements have been made since the county assumed control.

“We’ve brought everything up to code, repaved the parking lot, and restored the bathrooms,” Pendergrass explained. However, he also noted that progress has been delayed due to other pressing county matters—

With storm recovery and road repairs taking priority, the Civic Center’s future remains uncertain. But Pendergrass says the board is committed to evaluating the site’s long-term potential.

“We’re going to be looking later this year at how we’re going to move forward with the Civic Center—what the plans are, the design, total cost, and how we’re going to pay for that,” he said.

For now, residents and visitors can still enjoy the SWFL Ag Expo in its familiar setting. But by next year, the event’s backdrop could look very different.

