Swashbuckler gets pirate-themed gift courtesy Make-a-Wish Foundation

A 5-year-old Cape Coral resident and leukemia survivor is surprised with a customized, pirate-themed golf cart thanks to the support of Make-a-Wish.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 06:28:52-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Move over, Johnny Depp. There's a new swashbuckler in town.

5-year-old Noah Kingery has been battling leukemia for the past two years. As a distraction from his illness and its treatments, he says he likes to pretend he’s a pirate, dressing up in a costume and having imaginary sword battles.

In a surprise wish reveal Thursday, Make-A-Wish unveiled for Noah a pirate-themed golf cart that has been customized to the cancer survivor’s specifications.

The budding buccaneer's new buggy is black metallic with a lift kit, upgraded seats, soundbar, LED undergrow, fishing rod holders, and pirate decals throughout.

Whether headed to the pool or for ice cream, it’ll be a pirate’s life for Noah as he gets to enjoy something he’s wished to have since first riding in a friend’s golf cart a while back.

Doctors say Noah's leukemia is in remission.

"This is a great finishing point for us," said Noah's mother, Heather. "We've been going through a lot the last two-and-a-half years with treatments and doctors' visits. To have something that is happy and joyous at the end of that is really great."

