Suspicious packages case on Marco Island still being investigated

MARCO ISLAND, FLA — Marco Island's Fire Chief is helping us understand yesterday's bomb squad-suspicious package response.

The case that caused a neighborhood evacuation turned out to be shoes.

Marco Island Police would not comment today but said they're still investigating.

As we first reported last night the US postal service says this could be part of a common scam. They say unexpected packages are delivered in an attempt to have them pay for the items. In addition to police, The Collier County Bomb Squad and Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department also worked on the case.

"All the first responder agencies, cross borders - provide aid to each other all day long. it operates as if it's one large emergency response department,” Chris Burn, Fire Chief said.

Authorities say the shoes ended up testing negative for biological substances.

The Marco Island police department tells us they expect to release more information soon.