Suspicious package reported at LCSO headquarters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Trail Fire Department is responding to a suspicious package at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers. The office is currently closed to the public.
LCSO tweeted around 2:40 p.m. that the package was found at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.
STFD is responding out of an abundance of caution.
LCSO will provide updates as they are available.
@SouthTrailFD is on scene at LCSO headquarters located at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy regarding a suspicious package. This is out of an abundance of caution. Updates to follow.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) January 20, 2023