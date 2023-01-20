Suspicious package reported at LCSO headquarters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Trail Fire Department is responding to a suspicious package at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers. The office is currently closed to the public.

LCSO tweeted around 2:40 p.m. that the package was found at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

STFD is responding out of an abundance of caution.

LCSO will provide updates as they are available.