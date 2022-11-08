Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The discovery of two suspicious objects caused police activity and the closure of an entire city block near the Caloosahatchee Bridge Tuesday morning.

Fort Myers police made a social media post just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, stating that an investigation was underway in the area of Edwards Drive and Heitman Street.

They added that the entire block was closed, including Bay Street and Monroe Street.

A later Facebook post from the department showed Lee County Sheriff's Office vehicles had arrived to assist in the investigation, as had Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad.

LCSO confirmed the presence of a second object.

A photo showed the item of concern; a series of two dolls or objects in the shape of bodies. The larger of the two had rope around its neck and was scrawled with words such as "Light," "Nazis," and "Evil."

The item was deemed safe by authorities.

Police say the block remains closed until all items at the scene have been cleared.