Suspects seen on shopping spree with stolen credit cards

Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 11, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for two men accused of spending over $5,000 with stolen credit cards.

According to the Crime Stoppers post, the two stole the cards from Barefoot beach on June 24th and used more than $5,000 at Miramar Outlets and Best Buy.

If you can identify the men pictured below, or have any information that could be helpful, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.

All tips that lead to an arrest will get a cash reward according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

