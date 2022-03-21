Suspects from violent crime spree in Lehigh Acres set to appear in court

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The two men arrested for a string of armed robbery, burglary, and leading Lee County Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase are scheduled to be formally charged on Monday.

20-year- old Demetrius Beckworth and Willie Bell, 18, were arrested February 16, 2022, for allegedly performing multiple armed robberies and home invasions in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), probable cause statement, outlined the chain of events that day. According to LCSO documents, one of the the victims, whose home was broken into, said that he was watching TV in his garage when three black males wearing black masks broke in, pointed handguns and demanded money from him.

LCSO documents reveled that Bell was identified as the suspect who took the victim's wallet and phone while striking the victim with the bottom of his firearm. Documents also stated that Bell admitted to robing the victim.

Photo courtesy: LCSO

Shortly after the home invasion, deputies received a call about an additional robbery that happened at a construction site near the location of the break-in.

Last month, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that deputies located the vehicle linked to the construction site scene on Fred Avenue South, but the person behind the wheel took off - resulting in a high-speed chase. Deputies said this led to the suspect hitting two vehicles and almost ramming into a school bus.

Beckworth was later identified as the driver. According to the probable cause documents, Beckworth confessed to being the getaway driver. He said he knew that guns were in the car, and that was why he ran from the deputies who attempted to pull him over.

Photo courtesy: LCSO

He was driving without a license and was arrested on the charges:

1. Robbery with a firearm

2. Conveyance Burglary

3. Flee/ Elude Police

4. Operate Motor Vehicle without a valid license

5. Hit and Run and fleeing the scene of two crashes.

Bell was arrested on the charges:

1. Robbery with a firearm

2. Conveyance Burglary

Two other men were involved, but have not been arrested. Bell and Beckworth are still in custody and are schedule to appear in court Monday at 8:30 am.

This is a developing story, please check back as we learn more.

