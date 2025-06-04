Suspected bed bugs found at Lee County Courthouse Clerk’s Office, area treated

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspected bed bug case was discovered last week at an isolated workstation at the Lee County Courthouse.

According to a spokesperson, they were found in a "non-public facing area" at the Lee County Clerk's Office.

The spokesperson said exterminators treated the affected space the same day it was reported, with no live bugs observed after the initial treatment. As an additional precaution, they said pest control professionals are conducting multiple treatments throughout the entire pod.

"The safety of our employees and the community is extremely important to us," the spokesperson said.

Officials emphasized that the affected workstation is not in a public-facing area, and employees in that section do not work directly with the community.

The spokesperson said employees from the affected pod have been temporarily relocated as a precautionary measure. Management has offered them the option to work from home or use temporary workstations until all treatments are completed, which is expected to happen this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.