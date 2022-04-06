Suspect wanted for recording girls in fitting room at a Fort Myers Goodwill store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police need help in identifying a man they say started recording two girls with his cell phone.

Investigators say it happened on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. when the suspect entered the Goodwill Store at 4950 Challenge Boulevard.

They say he selected clothing and went to the fitting room.

Officers say this is when two girls who were also shopping went into the fitting room to try on clothing in the stall next to the man.

According to police, while inside, the male allegedly took his cellphone and started recording the juvenile females from the top of the fitting room as they changed and tried on clothing.

Officers say one of the girls observed the cellphone and made a comment. The suspect removed his cellphone and left the store.