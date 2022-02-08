Suspect wanted for passing counterfeit cash in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators with the financial crimes unit are seeking information about a man passing counterfeit currency.

Police say on December 26th, 2021 at around 10:00 p.m., an unknown white male entered Walmart located at 2020 NE Pine Island Road and purchased a preloaded money card with the use of two counterfeit $100 bills.

The police report shows Walmart Asset Protection reported that the bills were checked with a currency pen yielding a positive result for genuine currency. A further look at the bills discovered that the $100 bills were previously $1 bills bleached/altered to look like $100 bills. Both of the bills passed on the date in question shared the exact same serial number tipping asset protection off to the fraudulent uttering of the bills.

Cape Police say a suspect is a man likely between 25-35 years of age, roughly 5’6” 150-160 lbs with short brown hair. He has a tattoo (unknown style) on his right bicep/inner right forearm and left the scene in a white Toyota sedan. On the date of the crime, he was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, black/white sneakers (Puma style), and a gold 18”-20” necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to please call (239) 574-3223