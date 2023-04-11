Suspect wanted for breaking into Bonett Medical Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are searching for a suspect who broke into a medical facility.

According to police, the suspect broke into Bonett Medical Center located at 1630 Medical Lane on Sunday at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect smashed out a window and entered the business. Once inside the suspect removed a cash box that was located at the front counter.

The suspect then fled the scene through another window.

The investigation remains active and information can be called into FMPD at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.