Suspect wanted for bowling alley burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are searching for the person who is wanted for a burglary at Gator Lanes in Fort Myers.

It happened on Wednesday when investigators say a person came through a hole where an A/C window unit was at 1901 Crystal Drive.

This person attempted to break into an ATM inside.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, ripped blue jeans, and a black T-shirt.

If you know anything about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

WATCH NOW: Surveillance Video