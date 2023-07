FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of sunglasses from Edison Mall.

According to Crime Stoppers, on July 27 the suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at the mall and stole seven pairs of glasses with a total value of $2,604.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.