Suspect in fatal Oct. 2021 hit-and-run arrested

FORT MYERS, Fla. — U.S. Marshals arrested the man they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place in October.

Jesse Ford was arrested Tuesday.

Fort Myers police were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Hendry St. the night of Oct. 9. A vehicle had hit a pedestrian, identified as Michael Raducanu, and immediately left the scene.

Ford is charged with both the hit-and-run and for destroying evidence related to the incident.

Bond information was not immediately available.

