Suspect in cross-county crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.

Earlier this week, LCSO investigated a home burglary in Lehigh Acres. Personal belongings, including financial documents, were taken from that home.

Those belongings were later found in Estero inside a car that had been stolen from North Fort Myers. Stolen items from two other burglaries were also found inside the car.

At the same scene, deputies also found a car that had been stolen from Collier County. They would later learn of two additional cars stolen from Collier; one of which was actively being tracked in Fort Myers.

LCSO's Aviation Unit began tracking the vehicle towards the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral.

After alluding two attempted traffic stops, the suspect exited the vehicle and jumped into a nearby canal.

LCSO's K9 deputies were able to stop the suspect, who was identified as Elijah Gaphoor.

Gaphoor was taken into custody without further incident.