Suspect arrested in Fort Myers High School break-in

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) confirmed that the suspect was arrested in Fort Myers High School break-in that caused a lockdown earlier this month.

FMPD says 25-year-old Louis Pastrana was arrested on Monday after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and identified him as the suspect.

The school was placed on lockdown on May 11th as police searched the campus to make sure there was no one that shouldn't have been there.

Fort Myers High School sent out the following email to parents.

Good afternoon Green Wave family,



I want to thank all of our students today for their quick and respectful reaction to our lockdown. The process was smooth because of their cooperation.



I want to assure you that our school is safe. We have repeatedly tested the door that the suspect used to enter and it locks every time so we are confident the door is in good working order. Due to a miscommunication, our alarm was not activated last night and we have addressed that internally. We have reviewed and reminded all staff of the proper procedures for securing the campus at night.



Your student was never in any danger this morning. All our actions were taken as a precaution to ensure their safety.



Thank you for your trust and understanding. Dr. Robert Butz Principal, Fort Myers High School

Pastrana is accused of gaining access to the school through an unlocked door and taking food and money.

He is charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and larceny.