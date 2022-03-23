Suspect arrested in fatal Cedar Hammock Ct. stabbing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man is charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Fort Myers Tuesday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Lee Foster was found at a relative's home following the stabbing, which happened about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Cedar Hammock Ct.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and throat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helicopter and canine units were used to locate Foster on Palm Creek Dr.

Police said Foster was covered in the victim's blood.

He remains in the Lee County Jail as of Wednesday morning. Bond has not been set.

