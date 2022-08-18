Suspect accused of stealing nearly $17,000 from Home Depot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department detectives are looking for a man accused of stealing nearly $17,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

According to FMPD, on August 4, 2022, around 3:20 PM a man wearing a “Buccaneers” hat, black sunglasses, a gray collar shirt with a blue shirt under, and jean shorts entered the business.

FMPD says that he entered the Home Depot located at 3402 Forum Blvd and was seen placing five rolls of wire inside his shopping cart.

Before paying for the supplies, the suspect walked out of the business.

As the suspect was leaving the store, an Asset Protection employee made contact with him and he relinquished all stolen items.

The total amount stolen/recovered was $1,694.00.

FMPD says the employee saw him leave in a gold-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective C. Ramos at 239-321-7698 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-tips.

FMPD