Survey estimates more people experiencing homelessness in Lee County in 2023

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Annual Homeless Point in Time (PIT) count estimates that more people are experiencing homeless in Lee County in 2023.

The Lee County Continuum of Care, co-led by the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Lee County Human and Veteran Services and many volunteers, conducts the annual PIT Count to see who and how many are experiencing homelessness in Lee County.

This count data is provided to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The PIT count is also used to gather the information that allows local service providers to target services to meet the specific needs of those experiencing homelessness in our communities.

Volunteers and staff from homeless service providers conducted in-person interviews with people across Lee County, which asked where they slept, including both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families.

The PIT teams counted 820 homeless in Lee County.



556 were unsheltered

264 were sheltered

109 children

86 veterans

The number of people estimated to be experiencing homelessness in Lee County increased in 2021 and 2022.

2021 PIT Count 394

2022 PIT Count 560

Organizers say the current housing crisis, soaring rent prices, and Hurricane Ian all contributed to the increased estimates in 2023.