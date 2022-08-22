Supervisor of Elections preparing for primary elections

LEE COUNTY, FLA — Before voters walk into polling places for Tuesday's primary elections, The Lee County Supervisors of Elections Office is working to be ready.

County Officials say 18 trucks delivered voting equipment to 197 different polling sites, county-wide.

Before polling doors open on Tuesday, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office is making preparations.

As polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday The Election Office is emphasizing that voters know their polling location, with the changes to location for some of the sites.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says it's possible they may reach 20% of voter turnout.

“ I think the reason for that is, what's on the ballot, it drives people to the polls and there are some people who feel like there's not anything for them to vote for. But I do believe they're going to turn out for the general election when the Governor, The senator, and Congressman are on the ballot.”

The Florida Division of Elections reports, that in 2018 – the last time there was a Governor’s race in Florida – The primary had a 27 percent turnout.

