Sunsplash Back to School supply drive

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sunsplash Water Park in Cape Coral will host their Aloha Back-to-School supply drive on Monday.

The supply drive will last until Friday.

People who donate school supplies items will receive a voucher for a $10 one-day admission ticket.

All donations will be given to the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

The organization will then hand out supplies to families in Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Charlotte counties.

The Children Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida says you must donate at least five of the items below.