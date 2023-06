LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sun Splash Water Park in Cape Coral will take part in the "World's Largest Swim Lesson."

The World Waterpark Association puts on the event every year and since 2010 51 countries and more than 350,000 people have taken lessons.

The World Health Organization says drowning is one of the top five causes of death for people 14 and younger.

Today's lesson will begin at 9 a.m.