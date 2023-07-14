Summer camps taking heat precautions during extreme heat conditions

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Cape Coral hosts several recreational summer camps. They said during this extreme heat, they are taking extra precautions to keep campers safe.

The Parks and Recreation Department said they constantly monitor the heat daily and don't let campers outside longer than 15 minutes at a time. Between 12p.m. and 4 p.m. when the heat typically reaches its peak, they remain inside.

Senior Public Information Specialist for the City of Cape Coral Kaitlyn Mullen said, “Everyone knows here in Florida, it’s hot. It’s getting a little sweaty, so as long as you're making sure students are bringing the appropriate things to stay safe in the sun and continue to stay hydrated.”

She added that parents should pack a refillable water bottle, extra sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses.

“On days we are concerned about the campers being outside in the excessive heat we have alternative activities that are either indoors or water based to ensure our students are staying cool,” Mullen said.

The indoor activities include arts and crafts and attending the movie theater. When campers are outside, the participate in water related such as water slide and bubble activities to keep them cool.