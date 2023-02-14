Lockdown lifted after South Fort Myers High School student brings gun to campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A spokesperson with the District of Lee County Schools says there was a lockdown at South Fort Myers High School at 14020 Plantation Road after a student was found with a gun on campus.
They say the student involved tried to run from school resource officers around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The school was placed on lockdown.
All students are safe and Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies are handling the investigation.
Classes resumed after the lockdown.
Good afternoon Wolfpack family,
In the spirit of open communication, I want to let you know a student was arrested today for having a gun on campus. The situation was quickly resolved and teaching and learning continued.
While the Sheriff’s Office was investigating a tip of suspicious activity, the student involved tried to run from School Resource Officers, resulting in a short lockdown to keep our campus safe.
This kind of behavior will not be tolerated at South Fort Myers High School. In addition to the legal consequences the student involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct.
Thank you for your understanding.
Ed Mathews, Principal, South Fort Myers High School