Lockdown lifted after South Fort Myers High School student brings gun to campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A spokesperson with the District of Lee County Schools says there was a lockdown at South Fort Myers High School at 14020 Plantation Road after a student was found with a gun on campus.

They say the student involved tried to run from school resource officers around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown.

All students are safe and Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies are handling the investigation.

Classes resumed after the lockdown.