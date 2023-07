LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating a fire at Murray Street and Inspiration Court.

LAFCRD says crews responded to a smoke investigation in Greenbriar around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived on the scene a van and camper trailer were found fully engulfed in flames.

LAFCRD says the fire was quickly put out and remains under investigation.