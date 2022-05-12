Structure fire sparked at Nault Dr. determined an accident

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A structure fire sparked at the location near Nault Drive that was determined an accident caused by a charcoal grill knocked over.

North Fort Myers Fire Control District arrived at the scene at 7:02 AM on Wednesday.

The homeowners reported that they extinguished charcoal from the grill many times; the manufactured home is said still be livable after the fire.

The local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to the fire and helped provide emergency aid to seven people impacted by the fire, three of them being children along with the family's four cats.