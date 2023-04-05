Still a lot of work to be done in our waterways

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since September 27th, the city of Cape Coral hired Tetra Tech Inc. to help the City in monitoring the debris removal due to Hurricane Ian.

The crew is hoping to have things completed by June 30, 2023.

But there's still a lot of debris left in our areas, with an estimated 850,000 pounds still in our waterways.

The staff is asking for approval of a work order amounting to over $1.3 million.

That would put the total contract over $6.5 million so far.

Crew members say that the project could take up to 3 months to complete.

But with only 5 crews available, that project could take longer.

