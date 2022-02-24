Watch
New STEMLab in Miramar Outlets

Posted at 9:10 PM, Feb 23, 2022
ESTERO, Fla. — STEM Lab celebrated its grand opening on February 17.

This new lab was said to be inspired by the IMAG History & Science Center of FT. Myers.

Attendees got to participate in hands-on activities provided by STEMLab including its Science on a Sphere Explorer, Google Earth Wall, Augmented-Reality Sandbox, DrawAlive Studio, and a Virtual Reality experience. Guests at the event also had the opportunity to explore a range of science ,math, technology and engineering games

STEMLab is open Monday - Saturday 10 AM - 7 PM and Sunday from 11 AM - 6 PM with no charge. The center is also said to offer special programs, classes, exhibits, and camps for children and adults.

