Staying safe during Super Bowl parties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The North Collier Fire Rescue is urging residents to be safe and responsible during the Super Bowl today.

Fire officials say it doesn't matter if your team wins or loses but the worst outcome is to unintentionally invite firefighters to your Super Bowl party.

The North Collier Fire Rescue tells residents one of the best ways to avoid a fire is to stay in the kitchen when cooking.

Fire officials say never to leave the stove on unattended and if you leave the room make sure to turn the oven or stove off.