"Stay Woke Florida" makes tour stop in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Stay Woke Florida, a group advocating against recent Florida legislation, made a stop in Fort Myers Wednesday.

The group is on what it calls a "rolling protest," making stops at 15 Florida cities in five days to object "anti-CRT, anti-trans and anti-DEI" laws in the state.

About 100 people attended the event at the Quality Life Center Wednesday morning.

Stay Woke Florida is led by groups such as the NAACP and LGBTQ+ and women's rights adovates.

Among the issues it's protesting are bans on discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, and the defunding of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

After its Fort Myers stop, the group will head to Miami on Wednesday night, followed by Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.