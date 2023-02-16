State of Florida cracking down on hit and runs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is cracking down on hit-and-runs in the state.
In just the last year, hit-and-run crashes resulted in 266 deaths and over 1,000 serious injuries.
Most of those deaths were pedestrians.
There was a study in 2021, by Value Penguin, that showed the number of fatal hit and runs continues to increase.
Over the last decade, that number has increased by over 44%.
That's why the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is taking action.
They're enforcing a stay-at-the-scene order.
If the crash is involving property damage and you leave the scene, they're marking it as a second-degree misdemeanor.
You could spend up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
If you leave the scene of a crash that involves injuries, then it will be a second or third-degree felony.
If a driver is convicted, then their license will be revoked for at least 3 years and they can be sentenced up to 5 years in prison.