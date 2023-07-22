Watch Now
St. Michael's church returns to Sanibel 10 months after Ian

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 11:54:50-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — Nearly 10 months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida and damaged structures on Sanibel Island, St. Michael and All Angels Church is returning to the place it calls home.

Ian left St. Michael's unusable. For the past few months, services were held at Peace Lutheran in Fort Myers.

Now, the newly renovated Gathering Place at St. Michael's will host its first service on the island since the hurricane, Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m.

Services will be temporarily held in the Gathering Place — formerly the Noah's Ark Thrift Shop — while the main building is rebuilt.

Fox 4 attended St. Michael's ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

