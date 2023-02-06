St. Matthew's House holds food distributions this week for Southwest Florida residents

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Matthew's House will be holding three food distributions this week to help fight homelessness, poverty, and hunger in the Southwest Florida area.

The first event will be held tomorrow Feb. 6, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second event will be held on Feb. 7 at the Naples Alliance Church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final food distribution will take place on Feb. 8 at the Immokalee Friendship House from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The food distribution is in part of the Harry Chapin and Midwest Foodbanks.