LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Harry Chapin and Midwest Food Banks, will be holding six food distributions this week; Monday through Saturday in Collier and Lee counties.

St. Matthew’s House does not Limit the number of times a family, or individual can collect food distributions each week. See the list below for a tentative schedule for dates, times, and addresses.

For more information on how to donate or get involved visit https://stmatthewshouse.org/.