St. James City man arrested in homicide case

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A St. James City man was arrested for murder after DNA testing linked him to the scene of the crime.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found dead in a St. James City home on August 10. Deputies noted evidence consistent with blunt force trauma, which led them to believe it was a homicide.

Investigation later revealed that the victim had gone out to dinner with 33-year-old Brant Kelling the night before he was found dead. Detectives made contact with Kelling and noted cuts and swelling on his hands and face.

While processing the scene, detectives also found a bloody hand print on the victim's vehicle that was consistent with Kelling's. It was later found to be a positive match.

Kelling was arrested on August 10 on an outstanding warrant from Ohio. He was charged with murder on August 25 while being held in the Lee County Jail.

He is held on a $1 million bond.