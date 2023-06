LEE COUNTY, Fla. — St. James City gets ready to repair a mainline valve just south of Papaya St.

The field crew will try and fix this valve as quickly as possible, but this could take a few hours.

The big thing the city wants to remind everyone, is that there will be a 48-hour boil water notice, once this project has been completed.

It is also important to note, that this project will only affect St. James City, just south of Papaya, and will not affect residents in Bokeelia or Matlacha.