Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Fort Myers selling local produce

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Friday morning, Sprouts Farmers Market opened on College Parkway in Fort Myers.

Sprouts works with local farms such as Alderman Farms, Santa Sweets and Wish Farms. Their local produce is sold in stores, helping farmers after Florida's agriculture industry lost billions from Hurricane Ian damaging their crops.

Store manager Chad Endy said, “I think keeping the small farmers employed and really working with them... It’s just better for these communities. They live and work in these communities... We just try to stay local with it.”

Sprouts will donate the groceries they don’t sell to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

They’re hosting events through the weekend for the market’s grand opening. Customers can also meet vendors and get special free items.

Sprouts Farmers Market hours are 7a.m.-10p.m.