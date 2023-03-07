Spring training baseball by the numbers in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The major theme this year is how critical this spring training season is for tourism after three springs of COVID-19, MLB lockout, and Hurricane Ian affecting so much.

Sunday was a big day for both the Red Sox and Twins as they combined for 16,500 fans.

So far in 2023, the Red Sox are averaging around 8,200 fans in their six games and the Twins are averaging around 6,200 fans in their five games.

This is down quite a bit from the 2019 attendance averages for both teams as they combined for around 19,317 fans.

Both teams expect larger crowds starting this week as more families are on spring break.